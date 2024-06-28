KAMPALA – The Network of Public Interest – NETPIL, a collection of lawyers interested in promoting the rule of law and human rights, democracy, and good governance has put on task the government and Electoral Commission to employ mechanisms to regulate the activities of security agencies during elections and have the limits of their powers defined.

NETPIL is implementing a Project Entitled: Promoting Democracy, Human Rights and Good Governance in Uganda through enhanced accountability by security agencies.

Speaking at the National Symposium On the Role of Security Agencies: Lessons from The 2021 Elections and Opportunities for 2026, Prof Christopher Mbazira, Principal Investigator noted that in Uganda almost all elections since independence have had some levels of violence.

“Elections stand out as one of the activities that requires security agencies to be on high alert. At the same time, there is also always a risk that security agencies could be used by political actors for selfish ends. It is for this reason that there must be mechanisms to regulate the activities of security agencies during elections. The extent and limits of their powers have to be defined. Where there is infraction, there must be mechanisms to hold perpetrators accountable.”

He explained that Uganda’s history is replete with human rights violations, violent elections and impunity.

“Although the country has laws and formal institutions, on many occasions these are shoved aside and the power of the gun reigns supreme,” he said on Thursday.

Prof Mbazira noted that many Ugandans have died, injured and others left suffering due to abuse of power by state authorities.

“At NETPIL, we believe that security agencies should be more accountable than other entities and that the exercise of their powers should be subjected to civilian oversight.”

In response, Stephen Tashobya, Commissioner, Electoral Commission emphasized the importance of security as a key component of a successful election “because elections by their very nature, it is about contestation of power.”

He noted that some candidates are ready to comply with the law whereas some apply violence.

“Some people come with a mentality that they must win at whatever cost and that alone brings a collision with the security.”

He explained that as EC, they are mandated to conduct an election in a secure manner and each of the security organs that come into an election, their roles are spelled down in the law but “the challenge we have people who come and they want to override the law.”

Col. Deo Akiiki, Deputy Army Spokesperson acknowledged the importance of the discussion – noting that they should be held throughout the election processes “so that we are all sensitised about the elections and electoral security.”

“The security and people need to know the roles we (security) are supposed to play in order to have an election without any security hiccups. Once we engage like this to the end, we are likely to minimise these kinds of occurrences.”

“We also call up those who participate in the electoral process to follow the rules of the game so that they don’t find themselves on the wrong side of the law which would invite the intervention of the security forces.”

