Airtel Africa has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting significant progress in its sustainability targets and milestones. The report showcases the company’s commitment to transforming lives through connectivity, digital inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

Airtel Africa has made notable strides in expanding its telecommunications services, supporting economic growth and development across 14 markets in Africa. The company has grown its customer base to 152.7 million, a 12.4% increase from 2022/23, and expanded its 4G network to 70.7% of the population, a 4.9% increase from 2022/23. Additionally, Airtel Africa has introduced 5G services, now covering 4.14% of customers, primarily in urban areas.

The company has prioritized diversity and inclusion, increasing the representation of women in senior management to 22.3%, up from 19.5% in 2022/23. Airtel Africa has also filled 35.4% of new or open leadership roles with women and benefitted 54 high-performing women through the ‘Women for Technology’ program, resulting in a 21% increase in internal promotions.

Airtel Africa has made significant contributions to financial inclusion, growing its Airtel Money customer base to 38 million, a 24.5% increase from 2022/23. The company’s mobile money services have empowered unbanked populations, particularly women, who make up 38% of Airtel Money’s customers.

Through a $57 million partnership with UNICEF, Airtel Africa has advanced digital learning, connecting almost 1,200 schools to the internet and providing free access to online educational platforms to thousands of students in 2023/24.

Airtel Africa has demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability by publishing its ‘Journey towards a net zero future’ in May 2023, outlining scenarios for reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions. The company has also announced its scope 3 strategy, engaging partners and suppliers in emission reduction efforts, launched its new multi-million data center business, Nxtra by Airtel, and commenced construction of one of Africa’s largest data centers in Lagos, Nigeria, incorporating modern energy efficiencies.

Outgoing Group CEO Segun Ogunsanya expressed pride in Airtel Africa’s progress, stating, “Our mission is to transform lives through connectivity, products, and services that foster digital and financial inclusion while unlocking the potential of the next generation. We remain committed to our sustainability goals, and this report showcases our progress.”

The report adheres to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework and the GSMA’s recommendations for the telecommunications industry. Airtel Africa’s sustainability efforts have set a high standard for the industry, demonstrating that business growth and sustainability can go hand-in-hand. As the company continues to expand its services and operations, its commitment to sustainability and digital inclusion is sure to have a positive impact on the lives of millions across Africa.

