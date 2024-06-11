KAMPALA – Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has challenged parents to stop the act of seeing their daughters as commodities for enriching them, something that has fueled teenage pregnancies.

Among make the remarks on Tuesday at the launch of the Parliamentary Forum to end Child Marriages and Teenage Pregnancies where she was honoured named the patron.

She tasked the parents and cultural leaders to take action to put an end to the problem of teenage marriages, noting that “This harmful practice is fueled by the dehumanizing view of girls as commodities.”

Speaker shared her personal experience of almost becoming a victim of this practice.

“When I was about to complete primary school, I was almost forced into a marriage. I decided to leave home, worked as a house girl in other people’s homes, and managed to pay for my education.”

According to her, poor parenting is a major factor contributing to this issue and she commited to supporting the forum in raising awareness and ensuring that girls have access to education.

“One of the root causes of early marriages and child pregnancy is parenting, but it ultimately boils down to individuals and what they aspire to achieve in life. While circumstances may be tough, the determination to persevere is crucial.”

She commended United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and other development partners for their support in a collective effort to eliminate this harmful practice.

According to the 2016 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS 2016), nearly three out of five women (58.2%) aged 20-49 years of age started childbearing while still teenagers. Teenage mothers are more likely than non-teenage mothers to attain only primary-level education and six times less likely to complete secondary education. Data shows that teenage pregnancy is responsible for nearly one-fifth (18%) of annual births in Uganda.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

