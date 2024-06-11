Following the successful launch of the Love Scotch Affair at Molecule Lounge in Kololo, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) through its premium spirits category, is ramping up preparations to offer whisky lovers and adventure seekers an unforgettable experience this Friday.

The Love Scotch Affair will be hosted at Thrones Lounge, along Bandali Rise in Bugolobi, to mark the first of many amplified activations of the campaign.

And for those who are unable to attend the main event on Friday, the Love Scotch Affair will be taking place in various other locations throughout the week.

The festivities kick off at Banana Bar today, followed by The Alchemist on Tomorrow. Thursday will feature a wide selection of venues, including The Gardens Najjera for Black & White Lovers, Shisa Nyama, Paradigm, Cask, Riders Acacia, and The Terrace for Johnnie Walker enthusiasts, while Izumi is the place to be for single malt whisky lovers with The Singleton.

Friday’s grand celebration at Thrones promises to be a highlight for all whisky enthusiasts. Christine Kyokunda, the Reserve & Scotch Brand Manager at UBL, encouraged whisky connoisseurs to attend the unique Love Scotch activations, for the fun, but most importantly to get a deeper appreciation of their whisky of choice.

“Yes, the Love Scotch Affair is finally here. I urge all whisky lovers to join us at Thrones this Friday for the ultimate whisky experience. However, if Friday feels too far, we have you covered. Starting tomorrow, we will be bringing the fun in different hangouts allover Kampala, from Tuesday all the way to Sunday,” said Kyokunda.

“The Love Scotch Affair will visit different bars and eateries every week, all the way to July, when we will hold one big celebration for all whisky lovers,” she added.

The campaign includes a diverse range of whisky brands within the UBL portfolio, catering to all tastes and preferences.

Single malt enthusiasts can look forward to special experiences with The Singleton, while fans of Black & White whisky will find plenty to enjoy. J&B and VAT 69 will also be featured, ensuring that every whisky lover finds something to suit their palate.

With a blend of education, exploration, and celebration, the Love Scotch Affair promises to be a highlight of Kampala’s social calendar. Whether you’re a seasoned whisky lover or just beginning your journey into the world of Scotch, this campaign offers a unique opportunity to deepen your appreciation for this timeless spirit. Gather your friends and family and join Uganda Breweries Limited for an unforgettable Scotch whisky experience.

All Love Scotch events are free to all whisky lovers.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

