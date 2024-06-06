KAMPALA – Airtel Uganda, Uganda’s leading provider of innovative mobile voice, data, and Airtel Money services, strengthens its commitment to fostering a vibrant communication landscape by partnering with the Public Relations Association of Uganda’s (PRAU) highly anticipated 3rd National Symposium.

The Symposium, scheduled for tomorrow Friday, June 7th, 2024, at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala, is a major event within the public relations and communications industry in Uganda. Airtel Uganda’s participation builds upon its dedication to building strong relationships with key stakeholders across the Ugandan business landscape.

“This partnership with PRAU underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence in communication,” said David Birungi, Public Relations & CSR Manager at Airtel Uganda. “The Symposium brings together Uganda’s top business leaders to discuss critical issues like governance, leadership, and the strategic use of PR in building strong reputations. As a recently listed public company, this platform allows us to continue sharing Airtel Uganda’s transformative story and engage with industry thought leaders who are shaping Uganda’s communication landscape.”

While receiving Airtel Uganda’s contribution towards the organising of the symposium, Ms Tina Wamala, the President Public Relations Association (PRAU) of Uganda had this to say “We are thrilled to welcome Airtel Uganda as a partner for the PRAU Symposium. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance communication and innovation within the public relations industry. Airtel Uganda’s extensive experience and leadership in telecommunications will provide invaluable insights and connectivity, driving forward our shared vision for a more interconnected and informed community. By joining forces, we are not only elevating the symposium experience but also setting a precedent for future partnerships that will foster growth and development across the industry.”

The Symposium attracts including industry professionals, media representatives, and mid-level managers who understand the power of effective public relations in building and maintaining trust as a lever for reputation building. This provides Airtel Uganda with a unique opportunity to connect with key decision-makers and influencers within the Ugandan business community.

“The Symposium allows us to showcase our continued commitment to innovation and excellence in communication,” added Birungi. “By engaging with industry leaders, we gain valuable insights that help us build trust, and serve the public in a more responsive way.”

