RUBANDA – The President, cloaked in deception, continues to deflect responsibility, pointing fingers at foreign agents and conjuring distractions with promises that vanish like smoke. His latest charade? An anti-corruption march led by Afande Edith Nakalema, reminiscent of the 2019 spectacle that yielded nothing but rhetoric. This is a classic case of “all sizzle, no steak.” The President’s proclamations are as empty as a hollow drum, declaring a resolute intent to “crush” corruption with an iron fist, yet consistently failing to deliver on these grandiose promises.

Meanwhile, corrupt officials and their cronies continue to plunder the nation’s resources with impunity, laughing all the way to the bank. The youth demand action, but the President’s response is a condescending pat on the back, urging them to “walk the talk.” Ugandans don’t need another symbolic walk; they need tangible results. They don’t need endless speeches; they need action. It’s time for the leadership to put up or shut up.

A story is told of a farmer, exasperated by his bucket’s constant leaks, who opts to carry water to his crops in a brand-new, fancy bucket. But to his dismay, the leaks persist. It becomes clear that the problem isn’t the bucket, but the holes within. Uganda’s battle against corruption won’t be won with superficial gestures or empty rhetoric. The rot runs deep, and only drastic, meaningful action can address it.

The youth of Uganda shouldn’t be deceived. The President’s failure to tackle corruption fosters a culture of impunity, where the corrupt thrive and the innocent suffer. This environment necessitates a new approach—one that doesn’t involve “rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.” The President should “bite the bullet,” not just “chew the cud.” Uganda needs someone who will “walk the walk,” not just “talk the talk.” The clock is ticking, and the youth’s patience is wearing thin.

The President’s anti-corruption efforts are not just ineffective; they are insulting. The staged marches and hollow declarations serve only to underscore the disconnection between the government and the governed. The people see through these antics. They understand that the true battle against corruption involves dismantling entrenched systems of patronage and impunity, not orchestrating public relations stunts.

The youth of Uganda know that the real enemy is not some external boogeyman but the pervasive corruption that undermines every facet of society. The President and his inner circle must demonstrate an unwavering commitment to integrity, setting a standard for the rest of the nation. This isn’t just about policy; it’s about creating a culture where corruption is not tolerated at any level. Massaging corruption through speeches and marching should be thrown in the dustbin of history.

The writer, Wilfred Arinda Nsheeka is the LC 5 Male youth councillor for Rubanda District

