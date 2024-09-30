The localized US Kids Golf Tour has received a major boost, courtesy of a 100 million shillings sponsorship from NCBA Bank Uganda. This internationally recognized competition has been a staple on Uganda’s golf calendar since 2021 and is one of 22 US Kids Golf Tournaments held globally.

At the season’s inaugural event, Theodor Van Rooyen, the tournament’s chief organizer, highlighted the growing partnership with NCBA. “Through their support over the past year, it was an obvious choice to utilize their brand to help grow this junior game in Uganda. For this reason, we are moving forward with the kids’ tour, now named the NCBA Junior Golf Series,” Van Rooyen explained.

The name change reflects a local focus, but the tournament’s structure and competitive format will remain unchanged. “Regarding entries, priority status, and format—everything will stay the same for us to remain competitive globally. We are not breaking away from the format, just the name,” Van Rooyen clarified.

Mark Muyobo, CEO of NCBA Uganda, expressed enthusiasm for including the junior tournament in the bank’s golf series. “Our expectation is that through the junior series, we will support young players in developing their skills to become professionals in Ugandan golf,” Muyobo stated.

In a notable shift, NCBA will sponsor all six events of the season, instead of just one, and commit to supporting 10 talented but disadvantaged golfers who lack resources to participate.

Dennis Kawalya, a parent of a junior golfer, praised NCBA’s sponsorship. “Just a few years ago, we only had three events a year, which was very difficult for the juniors. Having a well-defined sponsor for juniors is a positive step for the future of the sport.”

Kawalya noted that the US Kids Golf initiative has significantly increased youth participation in golf. “The US Kids Golf has grown the junior golf base. Right now, we have many juniors joining the sport. Most importantly, the tour has opened doors for Ugandan juniors to compete internationally.”

This sponsorship marks a significant milestone for Uganda’s golfing community, reinforcing the commitment to nurturing young talent in the sport.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

