Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League sees Europe’s heavyweight clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Inter Milan looking to assert their dominance.
Tuesday 1 October offers up nine matches across the continent, headlined by Arsenal welcoming Paris Saint-Germain to the Emirates Stadium in London. The Gunners and the Parisians are two of the ‘dark horses’ for this year’s Champions League title and will see this clash as an important test of their mettle.
“This is a club [PSG] I have a connection to,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who played for the French team on loan from Barcelona in the early 2000s. “It will be a tough match; we know the quality that PSG have.”
Tuesday also features a potential thriller between Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen and Italian giants AC Milan; Barcelona welcoming Young Boys to Catalunya; Inter Milan hosting Red Star Belgrade at the iconic San Siro; Manchester City visiting Slovakia’s capital for a clash with Slovan Bratislava; and Borussia Dortmund hosting Celtic in a battle of two teams renowned for their frenzied supporters.
“We’re playing against a Champions League finalist,” warned Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who will want his team to punch above their weight for the visit to the Westfalenstadion.
Wednesday 2 October will see Aston Villa welcome Bayern Munich for their first home Champions League, with the match representing a repeat of the 1982 European Cup final which the Birmingham side won 1-0.
“When the matches against Bayern Munich, Juventus, Bologna and Celtic come, of course we will be excited and those matches will be special moments for the supporters,” said Villa manager Unai Emery.
Wednesday will also feature Benfica hosting Atletico Madrid for an Iberian derby; Real Madrid will face Lille LOSC in France; Liverpool welcome upstart Italian side Bologna to Anfield; and Juventus will face a challenging trip away to RB Leipzig in Germany.
Broadcast details.
Tuesday 1 October
- 18:45: RB Salzburg v Stade Brest – LIVEon SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1
- 18:45: VfB Stuttgart v Sparta Prague – LIVEon SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 2
- 21:00: Barcelona v Young Boys – LIVEon SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 3
- 21:00: Bayer Leverkusen v AC Milan – LIVEon SuperSport Variety 1
- 21:00: Borussia Dortmund v Celtic – LIVEon SuperSport Variety 2
- 21:00: Inter Milan v Red Star Belgrade – LIVEon SuperSport Football
- 21:00: PSV Eindhoven v Sporting CP – LIVEon SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 360
- 21:00: Slovan Bratislava v Manchester City – LIVEon SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 1
- 21:00: Arsenal v Paris Saint-Germain – LIVEon SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1
Wednesday 2 October
- 18:45: Girona v Feyenoord – LIVEon SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1
- 18:45: Shakhtar Donetsk v Atalanta – LIVEon SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 2
- 21:00: Aston Villa v Bayern Munich – LIVEon SuperSport Variety 1
- 21:00: Benfica v Atletico Madrid – LIVEon SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 2
- 21:00: Dinamo Zagreb v Monaco – LIVEon SuperSport Football
- 21:00: Lille LOSC v Real Madrid – LIVEon SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 3
- 21:00: Liverpool v Bologna – LIVEon SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1
- 21:00: RB Leipzig v Juventus – LIVEon SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360
- 21:00: Sturm Graz v Club Brugge – LIVEon SuperSport La Liga