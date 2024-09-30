Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League sees Europe’s heavyweight clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Inter Milan looking to assert their dominance.

Tuesday 1 October offers up nine matches across the continent, headlined by Arsenal welcoming Paris Saint-Germain to the Emirates Stadium in London. The Gunners and the Parisians are two of the ‘dark horses’ for this year’s Champions League title and will see this clash as an important test of their mettle.

“This is a club [PSG] I have a connection to,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who played for the French team on loan from Barcelona in the early 2000s. “It will be a tough match; we know the quality that PSG have.”

Tuesday also features a potential thriller between Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen and Italian giants AC Milan; Barcelona welcoming Young Boys to Catalunya; Inter Milan hosting Red Star Belgrade at the iconic San Siro; Manchester City visiting Slovakia’s capital for a clash with Slovan Bratislava; and Borussia Dortmund hosting Celtic in a battle of two teams renowned for their frenzied supporters.

“We’re playing against a Champions League finalist,” warned Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who will want his team to punch above their weight for the visit to the Westfalenstadion.

Wednesday 2 October will see Aston Villa welcome Bayern Munich for their first home Champions League, with the match representing a repeat of the 1982 European Cup final which the Birmingham side won 1-0.

“When the matches against Bayern Munich, Juventus, Bologna and Celtic come, of course we will be excited and those matches will be special moments for the supporters,” said Villa manager Unai Emery.

Wednesday will also feature Benfica hosting Atletico Madrid for an Iberian derby; Real Madrid will face Lille LOSC in France; Liverpool welcome upstart Italian side Bologna to Anfield; and Juventus will face a challenging trip away to RB Leipzig in Germany.

Broadcast details.

Tuesday 1 October

18:45: RB Salzburg v Stade Brest – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

18:45: VfB Stuttgart v Sparta Prague – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Barcelona v Young Boys – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Bayer Leverkusen v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

21:00: Borussia Dortmund v Celtic – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

21:00: Inter Milan v Red Star Belgrade – LIVE on SuperSport Football

21:00: PSV Eindhoven v Sporting CP – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:00: Slovan Bratislava v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 1

21:00: Arsenal v Paris Saint-Germain – LIVEon SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 2 October

18:45: Girona v Feyenoord – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

18:45: Shakhtar Donetsk v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Aston Villa v Bayern Munich – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

21:00: Benfica v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Dinamo Zagreb v Monaco – LIVE on SuperSport Football

21:00: Lille LOSC v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Liverpool v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

21:00: RB Leipzig v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:00: Sturm Graz v Club Brugge – LIVEon SuperSport La Liga

