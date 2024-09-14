Mukono mechanic’s year 2024 has officially brightened up after he won a record Shs450 million from Uganda Bettors Association fixed games.

Andrew Mukasa, a mechanic in Mukono joined Uganda Bettors Association in a move to better his life though betting.

“I have struggled a lot and I have lost a lot of money though betting, I have fallen into the hands of scammers. I made a promise to myself that I would recover everything I have lost through betting and it has finally come to pass,” he said.

“Uganda bettors association has been trending on news for helping people win money and I thought it was a usual scam that I have always gone through but this time, it was different.”

“After going through their website, I paid for fixed games and after contacting them, they said games would be available after two days, I said fine. After two day, I contacted them and I was given games, I didn’t want to make any mistake, so I asked them to stake for me which they agreed,” he narrated.

“I did not sleep when my ticket was remaining with one match to win and the game was playing at 3am. I was on a lot of tension but, my goodness, the ticket won. I have been missing winning big money by one or two matches but this time all the luck was on my side.”

“I have been a mechanic but my last day of doing this job was the day I won this money. I am now going to start my own projects,” he added.

If you want to join Uganda Bettors Association, go to their website here: www.ugandabettorsassociation.com

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

