KAMPALA – DTB Bank has partnered with Makerere University’s School of Veterinary Medicine to equip students with essential financial literacy skills. This initiative aims to empower students to make informed financial decisions that will benefit their personal and professional lives.

Samuel Matekha, Head of Marketing and Communications at DTB Bank, emphasized the importance of balancing physical, mental, and financial well-being. He stressed that responsible money management is crucial for personal success and creating a positive impact in their communities.

“Your choices matter. The decisions you make today will shape your tomorrow. Effective financial management will open doors to greater opportunities in the future,” Matekha advised the students, encouraging them to adopt a mindset of financial responsibility.

Matekha also highlighted the importance of financial literacy in today’s fast-paced world, urging students to approach financial management with discipline and careful planning. He emphasized that success is not only about making money but also about using it wisely to foster growth and change.

Pearl Kakooza, Chairperson of the Uganda Tourism Board, commended DTB’s initiative, noting that financial education plays a significant role in shaping students’ futures. She stressed the importance of learning in driving progress and innovation.

“Education is the foundation of progress. Through knowledge and learning, we can achieve extraordinary things,” Kakooza remarked.

Matekha emphasized that the partnership between DTB and Makerere University reflects a shared commitment to preparing students for the future, equipping them with practical skills to thrive in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

