How Mbale Security guard won over 100 million from sports betting

Andrew Masaba, a security guard in Mbale has waved a ‘huge bye’ to poverty after winning over 100 million from fixed games.

According to Andrew, he won this money after subscribing to Uganda Bettors Association fixed games.

“I have been reading so many testimonies about how people have won millions from Uganda Bettors Association, I decided to take this risk because I wanted to write my own testimony,” he said.

“The stories of fellow security guards winning lots of money from this association motivated me further to subscribe for fixed games. After getting the subscription fee, I contacted them and made my payments, I asked them if they could stake for me since I didn’t want to make mistakes, which they agreed. I sent my subscription and my stake, they later asked me for my bank account where the money would be deposited after winning. They also sent me the ticket for me to be monitoring, trust me from the time I subscribed, my soul left me and I was nervous, I was sweating for hours but later I forced myself to sleep in order to be calm, when I woke up, I went through the ticket and it had won! I contacted them to confirm, which they affirmed. I just couldn’t believe everything until the money was deposited to my account,” he narrated.

With this money, he says he will now focus on how to invest it wisely and not to be greedy to risk more since fixed games trading is an illegal venture.

Whoever would love to write their own testimony, go to Uganda Bettors Association website here.