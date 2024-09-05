How Mbale Security guard won over 100 million from sports betting

<div class="background-overlay">\n<div id="tie-container" class="site tie-container">\n<div id="tie-wrapper">\n<div id="content" class="site-content container">\n<div id="main-content-row" class="tie-row main-content-row">\n<div class="main-content tie-col-md-8 tie-col-xs-12" role="main"><article id="the-post" class="container-wrapper post-content tie-standard">\n<div class="entry-content entry clearfix">\n\nAndrew Masaba, a security guard in Mbale has waved a \u2018huge bye\u2019 to poverty after winning over 100 million from\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/ugandabettorsassociation.com\/">fixed games.<\/a>\n\n<img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-181819" src="https:\/\/www.pmldaily.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/09\/WhatsApp-Image-2023-08-26-at-15.22.29.jpeg" alt="" width="702" height="336" \/>\n\nAccording to Andrew, he won this money after subscribing to\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/ugandabettorsassociation.com\/">Uganda Bettors Association fixed games<\/a>.\n\n\u201cI have been reading so many testimonies about how people have won millions from\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/ugandabettorsassociation.com\/">Uganda Bettors Association<\/a>, I decided to take this risk because I wanted to write my own testimony,\u201d he said.\n\n\u201cThe stories of fellow security guards winning lots of money from this\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/ugandabettorsassociation.com\/">association<\/a>\u00a0motivated me further to subscribe for\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/ugandabettorsassociation.com\/">fixed games<\/a>. After getting the subscription fee, I\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/ugandabettorsassociation.com\/">contacted them<\/a>\u00a0and made my payments, I asked them if they could stake for me since I didn\u2019t want to make mistakes, which they agreed. I sent my subscription and my stake, they later asked me for my bank account where the money would be deposited after winning. They also sent me the ticket for me to be monitoring, trust me from the time I\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/ugandabettorsassociation.com\/">subscribed<\/a>, my soul left me and I was nervous, I was sweating for hours but later I forced myself to sleep in order to be calm, when I woke up, I went through the ticket and it had won! I contacted them to confirm, which they affirmed. I just couldn\u2019t believe everything until the money was deposited to my account,\u201d he narrated.\n\nWith this money, he says he will now focus on how to invest it wisely and not to be greedy to risk more since fixed games trading is an illegal venture.\n\nWhoever would love to write their own testimony, go to\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/ugandabettorsassociation.com\/">Uganda Bettors Association website here<\/a>.\n\n<\/div>\n<\/article><\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>