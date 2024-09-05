KAMPALA, UGANDA — Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, has launched a nationwide blood collection drive to address the growing demand for blood in hospitals across the country.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Uganda has an annual demand for approximately 450,000 units of blood but falls short by over 30 percent of the required units. The organization recommends that 1 percent of blood be collected annually from the population.

Recognizing this pressing need, Vivo Energy Uganda is launching a blood donation drive titled “Fuelling Hope” at Shell service stations nationwide, starting this September. This initiative aims to raise public awareness about the importance of blood donation, encourage regular participation among young people and the public, and support closing the gap in Uganda’s annual blood collection target.

Valery Okecho, Corporate Communications Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda, said, “Our blood donation drives will not only help bridge the gap in Uganda’s blood supply but also promote a culture of regular donation among young people and the broader community.”

Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director at Vivo Energy Uganda, emphasized the importance of the “Fuelling Hope” initiative: “Safe blood is essential for countless medical procedures, yet it can only be obtained through voluntary donations. We encourage all eligible individuals to participate in these blood drives and help bridge this critical gap.”

Dr. Dorothy Kyeyune Byabazaire, Executive Director of the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, expressed gratitude, stating, “This blood drive shall provide the public with the opportunity to donate blood and save lives.”

This campaign also serves as an excellent opportunity to thank blood donors worldwide for their lifesaving contributions and highlight the ongoing need for regular, unpaid blood donations.

