Football fever hit an all-time high at the grand finale of the Guinness sponsored Chaapa League Season 9, held at the NEC playground in Bugolobi, Kampala on Saturday.

Fans were treated to an exciting mix of alumni football action and top-tier entertainment as Chogum FC, Class of 2003, took home the title of Bulls Tournament champions, while Rwizi (Class of 2015) savoured their season-long triumph as the overall Chaapa League champions.

The Bulls Tournament, the grand spectacle of the day, saw eight teams battle it out, with Chogum FC ultimately claiming victory in a tense final match against DingFwayo FC.

Their celebrations echoed throughout the grounds, while Rwizi were honoured for their dominance throughout the season, taking home the coveted league shield.

“Today was an amazing display of what the Chaapa League is all about; unity, friendship, and football. The energy from the crowd, the support from our partners, and the excitement of the players made for an unforgettable grand finale. We are thrilled to have completed another successful season, and we’re already looking forward to the next one!” said Jacob Kabigumira, Chairman Chaapa League.

The real star off the pitch was Guinness, the longtime sponsor of the Chaapa League. Known for its love of football, the brand once again delivered an exceptional experience.

Speaking about Guinness’ involvement, Denis Wokorach, Guinness Brand Representative, said, “Guinness has always been passionate about football, and Old Boys Leagues like Chaapa have been a great platform for us to connect with our consumers. This grand finale was the perfect opportunity for us to support people’s love for football and also connect with our consumers.

Football is in our DNA, and we love giving fans the chance to enjoy Guinness while celebrating the sport they love.”

“In fact, we are doing something special for football lovers this year with our on-going Guinness Matchday Campaign. We will be giving lucky football fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to travel to the UK in an all-expense paid trip to watch their favourite team play. All that football fans need to do is attend a Guinness Matchday Event and register to participate in a draw to stand a chance to win this opportunity,” he added.

Fans, already thrilled with the Bulls Tournament and the Chaapa League action, were buzzing with anticipation as they discussed Sunday’s mega clash between Arsenal and Manchester City and their chances of winning tickets to watch their favourite teams in the EPL live.

EPL scores were actively discussed, giving the event a lively blend of local football action and international intrigue.

During the awards ceremony, a total of 300 medals were handed out to players, coaches, and contributors.

The ceremony celebrated top performers across the season, including: Top Assists: Otuke and Acient (12 assists each), MVP: Timo, Top Scorer: Atamba (17 goals), Golden Glove: Timo (21 clean sheets) and more.

Other top performers were also recognised for their contributions throughout the season, and their achievements were met with loud cheers from the crowd.

While football took centre stage, the entertainment on offer also kept spirits high. There were performances by Bad Boys and Allan Tonix who stepped onto the stage and delivered a memorable performance before handing over the baton to Pia Pounds, whose chart-topping hits like “Tupaate”, “Wakikuba”, and “Delicious” had the crowd on their feet.

As the curtains closed on Season 9, excitement is already building for the next edition of the Chaapa League. The league’s 10th season is set to kick off in early March 2025, and fans are eagerly anticipating what’s in store.

