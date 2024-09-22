KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Mr. Mishac Kawamara as Senior Presidential Advisor-Mobilization, a move aimed at enhancing community engagement and support for national development initiatives. This new role makes Kawamara the 140th presidential advisor.

The appointment was confirmed through a statement released by the Senior Press Secretary to the President, Mr. Sandor Walusimbi.

As Senior Presidential Advisor-Mobilization, Kawamara will focus on strengthening community ties and promoting national development programs. His expertise and experience will be invaluable in driving this agenda forward.

This appointment is part of Museveni’s efforts to reorganize his team, which has also seen the re-appointment of notable figures like General Muhoozi Kainerugaba and General Salim Saleh as Presidential Advisor on Special Operations and Senior Presidential Advisor on Defense, respectively Additionally, Alhajji Abdul Nadduli has been promoted to senior presidential advisor on Political/Mobilization.

