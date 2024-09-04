KAMPALA, UGANDA – Absa Bank Uganda has announced its support for the top ten golfers from the 2024 Absa Pro-Am Tournament of the Uganda Golf Open, providing them with an opportunity to participate in the prestigious Magical Kenya Open in 2025.

The top ten golfers, comprising professionals and amateurs, will compete in the Magical Kenya Open, one of Africa’s premier golf attractions and part of the European Golf Tour. The selected professionals will still need to qualify as per the Magical Kenya Open selection criteria, while any unused slots will be allocated to the next best amateur golfers.

In addition to the opportunity to participate in the Magical Kenya Open, the top three professional winners from the Absa Pro-Am Tournament received a total of UGX 8 million in cash prizes.

Michael Segwaya, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Absa Bank Uganda, made the announcement during the prize-giving ceremony for the Absa Pro-Am held at the Uganda Golf Club. “We are driven by the desire to be a force for good in the community, and this support will provide our Ugandan players with the opportunity to enhance their skills and gain international exposure,” he said.

Absa Bank Uganda has a long history of supporting golf tournaments in Uganda, including the Captain’s Bell and the Magical Kenya Open. The bank’s support is intended to elevate the standards of the Uganda Golf Open, attract top-tier players, and provide an enhanced experience for participants and spectators.

The Uganda Golf Open is one of the country’s most anticipated golf tournaments, renowned for its rich tradition and high-level competition. Absa Bank Uganda’s support is expected to contribute to the growth and development of golf in Uganda, providing a platform for local talent to thrive.

