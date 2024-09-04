KAMPALA – September 3, 2024, a dramatic incident unfolded in Bulindo, Kiira Division, Wakiso District, involving Honorable Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu, a prominent political figure. The day began with a peaceful Thanksgiving ceremony, where Kyagulanyi was invited as a guest of honor by lawyer Mr. George Musisi. The event, held in Bulindo, Kiira Municipality, Wakiso District, ended without incident, with Kyagulanyi participating in the celebration alongside other guests.

However, things took a turn when Kyagulanyi and his team attempted to initiate a procession toward Bulindo town after the event.

Police say despite warnings, Kyagulanyi insisted on proceeding, leading to a confrontation with authorities. The police had advised against the procession, citing concerns about disruption of traffic and public order.

In the ensuing altercation, Kyagulanyi sustained injuries, with conflicting accounts emerging about the circumstances. While police claim he stumbled while getting into his vehicle, Kyagulanyi and his team allege he was shot. Videos circulating on social media appear to show Kyagulanyi stumbling amid tear gas near his car, fueling speculation about the cause of his injuries.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern, with many calling for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kyagulanyi’s injuries.

Rusoke Kituuma, Police Spokesperson says they have retrieved CCTV footage revealing disruptions, stoning of officers, and acts of hooliganism during the altercation.

“Three police officers were injured, with one in serious condition, and two police vehicles had their windshields shattered.”

“As the investigation into the incident begins, the police emphasize that demonstrators and rioters are not enemies, but rather temporary opponents. However, some actions can escalate tensions, leading to violent confrontations. The underlying issues, including hooliganism and communication breakdowns, need to be addressed to foster harmonious interactions between law enforcement and the public,” he said in a statement.

He added that they will investigate the alleged shooting and related incidents, focusing on the root causes of these altercations.

“The goal is to delegitimize hooliganism and promote effective engagement with the police to prevent such incidents in the future. As the situation unfolds, one thing is clear: the need for dialogue, understanding, and peaceful resolution of conflicts is more pressing than ever.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

