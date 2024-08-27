By Jordan Fuller, a retired golfer and businessman

Rising star, history-maker, a legend in the making… He has many names, but he prefers to just go by Ronald or “Mayo.” Since the age of 6, Ronald Rugumayo has been swinging his golf clubs, and now, the Ugandan is carving new victories in stone for his country, becoming the first Ugandan ever to make the cut on the DP World Tour AND the first to smash a hole-in-one on the tour!

This is a big moment for Uganda. Soccer is the biggest sport in the country, but it’s never brought such huge attention to the country as this unassuming youngster with his golf clubs and lucky #3 golf ball in hand.

Rugumayo’s Introduction to Golf

Ronald Rugumayo was born and raised in Fort Portal, a town in western Uganda known for its photo-worthy scenery. His introduction to golf came early in life. Like many young Ugandans, his first passion was soccer, but he chose to focus on golf after watching his older brother win a competitive event.

He started as a young caddie, where he learned the basics by watching experienced players. His natural talent and determination became quite evident when he started playing competitively (and winning) in his teenage years. The more he played, the more he loved it… And his talent only took off even more from there.

Turning Pro

Rugumayo officially turned professional in 2018, shortly after winning the 2017 Uganda Open. This victory put Ronald on the golfing map, but the road to this point was not without its obstacles.

Golf in Uganda lacks the same kind of financial backing as soccer, but once Rugumayo saw some success, some big names came to the party to help get him there. Absa Bank and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa sponsored the young professional, and the Uganda Professionals Golf Association (UPGA) jumped in to support the rising star. The Private Sector Foundation, Tour Operators Association of Uganda, and Mastercard Foundation also came on board to help push Rugumayo’s career forward.

Mayo may be sitting at 2786th on the rankings, but he’s full of promise! His making the cut for the DP World Tour almost didn’t happen—he had to sink a 10-foot putt on a sloped green to make a birdie on the 18th at Magical Kenya Open. It looked like it might miss… And swung back at the last minute to help Mayo make history.

Lucky Number 3

Mayo’s victorious putt on the 18th hole may just have been the result of pure luck… Carefully chosen luck! Before the hole, he made a careful change to his game to increase his chances of success. No, it wasn’t a new club or a deeply thought-out strategy. It was a lucky number golf ball.

Ronald decided to swap out his usual number 4 golf ball or his lucky number 3 Callaway Chrome Soft, and… Well, the rest is history, literally!

Mayo’s Ace

Rugumayo had a fairly average round at the 2023 Magical Kenya Golf Open, shooting a 5-over 76. But he did make another bit of history here, and it’s the highlight of the tournament, not just for Mayo but for everyone watching, too!

The 201-yard 2nd hole was the perfect opportunity for Mayo to shine. He squared up, teed off, and landed an ACE—the first Ugandan to make a hole-in-one on the DP World Tour. Interestingly, he was using a number 2 Callaway golf ball on this one, not his lucky number 3!

Impact on Ugandan Golf

Mayo’s rise has had a big effect on the perception of golf in Uganda. Suddenly, the country is a little more in the spotlight than it used to be, and golf is actually beginning to take off in the country.

Programs like Saligolfs, run by Kawuki Rogers, bring golf into schools, teaching kids who’ve never had a chance to learn and enjoy the sport. Golf clubs across Uganda have reported increased interest from young players who want to follow in Rugumayo’s footsteps.

Women’s golf is also becoming more prominent in Uganda. Organizations like the Uganda Ladies Golf Union and the Uganda Golf Union are making the sport more and more accessible every year for all Ugandans.

Rugumayo’s Legacy

Ronald Rugumayo is still early in his career. But the 31-year-old’s legacy is already taking shape, not just in his home country but across the world! Mayo is more than just another golfer; he’s a symbol of what hard work and determination can achieve, regardless of the odds, and a shining light for other young Ugandans.

He’s dedicated to improving the lives of people in his beloved country through his golf. “Each and everything I am doing right now, I am doing for my country and East Africa”, he has said. And he’s doing good on and off the course—on social media, he’s careful to always include the hashtag #golfingtoinspire because he feels that inspiring and motivating young golfers to reach the same (and bigger) success than he has is part of his job.

He loves the sport and is thankful for the platform to inspire other young golfers, particularly other Ugandans who might never have thought that golf could be an option for them. Either way, Mayo will go down in the history books as the one who put Uganda on the golfing map, making a huge positive difference to the state of the sport in the country.

Conclusion

Ronald Rugumayo’s rise in international golf has been a spotlight of hope for Africa, and Uganda in particular. From his modest beginnings as a caddie to becoming a respected figure in international golf, his journey is still just beginning!

Mayo has already made a big impression on the sporting world. Everything from teaching kids in Uganda to play golf to possible golf tourism for the country has been boosted, and we can’t wait to see what both Rugumayo and Uganda achieve in the coming years.

About the Author

Jordan Fuller is a retired golfer and businessman. When he’s not on the course working on his own game or mentoring young golfers, he writes in-depth articles for his website, Golf Influence.

