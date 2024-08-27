In two separate incidents, police dogs played a crucial role in leading officers to recover stolen property and arrest suspects in Ntungamo and Buyende districts, ACP Ktuuma Rusoke – police media boss revealed.

On August 22, 2024, Nasumba Hawa reported the theft of speakers and a TV from her residence in Nyamunuka Central Ward, Nyamunuka Town Council, Ntungamo District. A police sniffer dog was deployed, and it led officers to a bar owned by Tumanyanire, where the stolen property and breaking implements were recovered. Tumanyanire and his wife, Katushabe, were arrested and are currently in police custody.

In a similar incident on August 24, 2024, in Buyende district, a police canine unit was used to investigate a burglary at a bar in the Gwase Trading Center, Bugaya sub-county. The dog led officers to Waiswa Bungu, who was found with three crates of stolen beer and attempting to start a bar. All the stolen items were recovered, and Waiswa was arrested.

The successful use of police dogs in these cases highlights their invaluable role in aiding law enforcement and bringing suspects to justice.

