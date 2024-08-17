KAMPALA, UGANDA – The highly-anticipated English Premier League (EPL) season kicked off in style in Uganda, with Guinness, the official beer partner, hosting a massive viewing party at the Garden City rooftop.

Matilda Babukela, Head of Marketing at Uganda Breweries Limited, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “We’re thrilled to bring the EPL excitement to Uganda, and we’re committed to making this season one to remember for our fans.”

“As the official beer of the English Premier League, Guinness is proud to bring the excitement of the world’s best sports league to our fans here in Uganda,” Babukela added. “This partnership reflects our deep understanding of football fans’ passion, which is why we’ve worked hard to ensure this season kickoff is a truly special experience.”

The event, which drew thousands of football fans, featured a live screening of the Liverpool FC vs. Ipswich Town FC match, with Guinness treating fans to an unforgettable experience. Liverpool won 2-0, with Diogo Jota scoring the first goal at the 60-minute mark, and Mohamed Salah scoring the second goal at the 65-minute mark.

“This weekend, we’re staging a massive football event to officially mark the start of the 24/25 EPL season,” Babukela said. “It’s not just about watching football; it’s about creating memorable experiences. We want our fans to feel the thrill of the game as if they were right there in the stadium.”

Guinness also launched a unique Out-of-Home (OOH) activation, featuring a massive Guinness truck that traveled from Jinja to Kampala, building excitement and bringing Guinness closer to its consumers.

“Guinness is brewed for excellence, and this is mirrored in our partnership with the Premier League,” Babukela emphasized. “Just as the EPL sets the standard for football, Guinness sets the standard for beer. We care deeply about the experience of football fans in Uganda, and we’re committed to celebrating and elevating that passion through every sip of our beer.”

As the season unfolds, Ugandan fans can expect more exciting activations from Guinness, all aimed at making their EPL experience unforgettable. “We invite everyone to join us at our matchday events, enjoy the game with your squad, and of course, a Guinness in hand,” Babukela concluded. “Whether you’re at home, at your local, or with us at the event, Guinness is the official beer of the EPL and your perfect matchday companion.”

With the EPL season now underway, Guinness is set to bring the excitement of the beautiful game to fans across Uganda, making every matchday a memorable one.

