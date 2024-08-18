KAMPALA, UGANDA – Johnnie Walker Uganda hosted its second “Sip Over” event, honoring women who are making bold moves in the world of golf. The event was held at the picturesque Uganda Golf Club and featured a keynote speech by Mrs. Doreen Mwesigye, the President of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union.

The evening was a celebration of women’s achievements in golf, with a focus on mentorship and empowerment. Caroline Ampire, Media Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, spoke about the importance of the “She Walks” program, which aims to elevate women from different fields and sectors.

“This program resonates deeply with me because it’s about progress, breaking boundaries, and celebrating women who, like Johnnie Walker, continue to take bold steps forward,” Ampire said.

The event featured whisky mentorship, education, and a sumptuous dinner, with guests indulging in the rich, immersive experience of Johnnie Walker whisky. The evening also included a keynote speech by Mrs. Mwesigye, who shared her inspirational journey and compared real-life challenges to the game of golf.

“A bad hole should never stop you from rising above defeat and disappointment. In golf, as in life, you should always keep walking towards your dreams,” she said.

The event drew a vibrant mix of remarkable women, including former Presidents of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union, the first female Professional Golfer, and the Lady Captain of the Uganda Golf Club.

This Sip Over edition was timely, as Johnnie Walker gears up for the 2024 Uganda Golf Open, that kicks off in a few days. It was an evening of powerful conversations, shared successes, a renewed commitment to progress, and learning about whisky, through the immersive Johnnie Walker mentorship.

With the success of this second edition, the Sip Over series is fast becoming a movement of empowerment, fostering a community where women can uplift each other and walk boldly toward their goals. The evening ended with a toast to the future, one filled with progress, mentorship, and a good sip of Johnnie Walker.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

