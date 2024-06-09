Kampala – In an exciting finale at Wankulukuku Stadium, Ngabi Nsamba Clan emerged as the champions of the 2024 Airtel-Bika Tournament, defeating Mpindi Clan 1-0 in the football final. This grassroots sports initiative aims to unite clans for cultural and socio-economic purposes, promoting unity and community in the kingdom and country.

Airtel Uganda’s Sales and Distribution Director, Ali Balunywa, congratulated the teams and players, praising their talent, dedication, and resilience. He highlighted Airtel’s pride in supporting activities that promote togetherness and entertainment, providing opportunities for youth to showcase their talents and potentially become successful sports figures.

The tournament attracted over 52 clans, representing Buganda totems, competing in football and netball. After elimination rounds and semi-finals, Ngabi Nsamba Clan emerged victorious, receiving congratulations from Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, who appreciated the support of all participating clans in boosting the Kingdom’s activities and nurturing great talent.

Mayiga emphasized the tournament’s role in social and economic development, uniting people and presenting entrepreneurial opportunities. He thanked Airtel Uganda for their continued support, instrumental in organizing these events. Balunywa reiterated Airtel’s commitment to their partnership with the Buganda Kingdom, nurturing talent, providing entertainment, and promoting a healthier society.

The Airtel-Bika Tournament has become a symbol of unity and community, fostering a spirit of togetherness among Ugandans.

