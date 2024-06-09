Kampala, Uganda – Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has urged Public Relations practitioners and media professionals to join forces in shaping a positive national image for Uganda. Speaking at the 7th Annual PRAU Symposium in Kampala, Tayebwa challenged the attendees to transform negative perceptions into positive actions and leverage media platforms to promote a decent image of the country.

Tayebwa emphasized the significance of country branding, noting that leaders have a critical role in shaping Uganda’s image. He encouraged the practitioners to love their country, even if they disagree with the government, as promoting oneself without promoting the country is counterproductive.

“PR can shape the image of the country. What is Uganda known for? It’s up to you to shape that image,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker also emphasized the importance of embracing a saving culture, thinking big, and setting achievable goals. He encouraged participants to start small and work towards creating actionable plans.

“As leaders, we have a lot to do that impacts our country’s image… at least love your country. It’s self-defeating to promote yourself without promoting your country,” he added.

The symposium, organized by the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), brought together professionals from various fields to discuss the role of Public Relations in nation-building.

“As Uganda continues to grow and develop, the role of Public Relations practitioners and media professionals in shaping the country’s brand will remain crucial,” he said, highlighting the significance of effective communication in shaping public perception and promoting a positive national image.

The symposium also highlighted the importance of effective communication in Sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts.

“Refining numbers and making them palatable for consumption is crucial. Research is also critical,” said Dr. Innocent Nahabwe, Galaxy FM CEO.

Sustainability experts emphasized the need for partnerships in communicating ESG impact.

“Everything we do has an impact on the next investor. Shareholders make decisions based on our activities,” said Tony Otoa, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC).

During a panel discussion, Galaxy FM CEO Dr. Innocent Nahabwe stressed the importance of working with numbers in public relations, saying, “Refining the numbers and making them more palatable for the people consuming them cannot be overstated. The use of research is also critical.”

Sustainability experts Cathy Adengo, Eunice Waweru, and Tony Otoa also shared insights on communicating the impact of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts and the need for partnerships in sustainability initiatives.

“If lives and the environment are not being improved, then the purpose of the organization is not being achieved,” said Cathy Adengo, Head of Sustainability at Stanbic Bank.

Eunice Waweru, Finance and Strategy Director at Uganda Breweries Limited, added, “We consider what affects communities, like alcohol consumption, gender equality, and diversity, through training and education for women.”

Tony Otoa, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), emphasized the impact of their operations on communities, saying, “Everything we do has an impact on the next investor. The shareholders make decisions based on the activities.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

