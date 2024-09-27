KAMPALA – In 2016, I led a group of young lawyers in a movement we called the “Nakivubo Declaration.” It was a direct encounter to what we termed the “Kampala Club Declaration,” a tradition where senior lawyers handpicked successors based on seniority.

The Nakivubo Declaration was our first attempt to “shake the tables,” much like what my younger brother in the profession Isaac Ssemakade is attempting today.

As a result, Francis Gimara, then just 38 years old, was elected President of the Uganda Law Society (ULS), defeating the more seasoned Peter Kizito Musoke. Mr Gimara succeeded Ms Ruth Sebatindira, who had led the society for the previous three years. Her term had been extended on account of botched elections the year before; marred by accusations of predetermined outcomes.

I was warned-and continue to be reminded-by senior lawyers of the Pandora’s Box we opened. So now the question remains: Who will bell the cat?

The ULS goes to polls this weekend, facing a similarly chaotic environment as it was in 2016. However, this time the election has been a battlefield for social media keyboard warriors.

Counsel Isaac Ssemakade has drawn particular attention with his combative behaviour, especially his enduring attacks on Senior Counsel and Attorney General (AG) Kiryowa Kiwanuka fondly called KK.

His outbursts, calling KK a “charlatan, incompetent, and a fool,” are not only absurd but also cannot go unchallenged. His personal attacks on KK are misdirected as KK is not a candidate in the ULS elections. Disputes with the office of the sitting Attorney General should be addressed through legal suits or petitions against the office itself, not through personal attacks on the individual holding the position.

Mr Ssemakade radical approach of “bang the table” akin to our “shake the tables” approach that led to the “Nakivubo Declaration”, calling everyone from the Attorney General to Chief Justice, a crook, fraud, dimwit, may sound good to ears for bloggers, sauna, and salon, audiences but not for a society of elites like the USL. It’s not a civil society organization, a ‘nigiina’, or a community SACCO!

Whereas he attacks the office of the AG as being a ‘protectorate outfit’, ironically, he is contesting for presidency of the ULS, which itself is a creature of the British colonial past. The USL was formed in 1956 as part of the colonial legacy, to, among other objectives, cater for the welfare of legal professionals. It’s not a forum for banging the tables, and open wars on several fronts that are self-defeating.

The president of a Law Society should be a person beyond reproach, exemplifying the highest levels of integrity and professionalism. They must possess a deep understanding of the legal framework and demonstrate strong leadership skills. It’s part of the Commonwealth which comes with its own structures, decorum and custom. Ssemakade cannot be ‘in and out’ at the same time. He can’t blow hot and cold by seeking to lead an outfit he believes is colonial addendum.

Instead, his populist ideology suggests there is no objective truth-each individual creates their own version of the truth, which they use to overpower their opponents. According to this perspective, all social interactions are seen as power struggles, driven by a belief that human interactions are binary a struggle between oppressors and oppressed, lords and serf, freeman and slave.

Ssemakade’s radical populist stance, which includes proposals like “banging the tables,” disbanding the AG’s office, and transforming the ULS into a body for all lawyers not only advocates, falls within this broader ideology. His views mirror those of other radical populist groups, such as anti-vaxxers, flat-earthers (who falsely claim the Earth is flat), and, at the extreme, anti-religion advocates. These groups often reject established institutions and widely accepted truths, positioning themselves in direct opposition to mainstream thought. They reject all facts, common sense, and widely accepted truths, including scientific evidence, and instead counter with questions like, “Whose facts or truth are you referring to?” This approach undermines objective reality, promoting the idea that truth is subjective and relative. These are disciples of Karl Marx, who, in 1848, famously critiqued existing social and economic structures in The Communist Manifesto, KK, whose reputation Ssemakade has recently sought to tarnish, has been one of the most consequential AG of our generation, appointed before the age of 50. Known for his no-nonsense approach, KK is unafraid to publicly express his views, always offering clear and well-reasoned opinions. He is also the first AG to engage in public forums such as Bimeeza and modern platforms like X-Spaces.

KK is a workaholic, often in his office by 6 a.m. and leaving close to midnight. His relentless work ethic has transformed the culture at the AGs office, and the results speak for themselves. Love him or hate him, you cannot question his deep knowledge of the law or his commitment to his role. His mantra “let’s meet in court,” embodies a readiness to defend his positions legally. One must also consider whether Ssemakade’s recent utterances verge on defamation or sedition.

Importantly, KK is not a candidate for the Uganda Law Society (ULS), meaning he has no platform to formally respond, and any involvement could be perceived as election interference

As the saying goes, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” KK has had an outstanding career as a private practitioner, a sports administrator (serving as president of Express FC and Uganda Golf Union), and in distinguished roles on various boards. It is implausible that someone with such a track record could suddenly become a “fool” in just a matter of weeks. Using him as a campaign tool is not only unfair but counterproductive.

I’ve known Mr Ssemakade since our university days, and there’s no doubt that he belongs to the class of A-listers who have broken barriers. He answers the question, “Where are all the would-be national candidates?” by firmly representing us in this space. His brand of activism is reminiscent of Bobi Wine (Kyagulanyi Ssentamu), the president of the National Unity Platform.

I first met Bobi Wine at Makerere University in 1998. Back then, he sported dreadlocks, Rasta-style hair, torn jeans, and a rugged appearance at the Music, Dance, and Drama Office. Over the years, I watched his journey from music battles with Chameleon and Bebe Cool-some of which escalated into bar brawls-to his transformation into a mainstream politician. As an MP and party leader, Bobi Wine has cut off his dreadlocks, trimmed his beard, started wearing eyeglasses, and now regularly dons suits or Kaunda suits. Most notably, he has recently earned a law degree.

Will Mr Ssemakade, then, take a page from Bobi Wine’s book and reshape his image?

The society needs to consolidate and not break its achievements, which include the expansion of its budget, the construction of the Uganda Law Society Tower (with significant contributions from the government), and the growing confidence of private companies, public and government institutions in our work. This is evident from the sponsorship of key society events by all major banks, insurance companies, telecom companies, and government agencies. In the past, even the after-party drinks were provided on an ‘individual merit’ basis, highlighting how far we have come.

These gains should not be undermined by populist rhetoric or radical banter. The USL is a serious institution for serious business, and we must maintain that standard without any apology.

Ali Ssekatawa is a member of ULS for 20 years and Director Legal & Corporate Affairs, PAU

