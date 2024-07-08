KAMPALA, Uganda – Coca-Cola Beverages Africa has commissioned a new state-of-the-art production line in Uganda, boosting the country’s beverages industry. The new line, located at the company’s headquarters in Namanve, has a capacity of 67,000 bottles per hour.

The $27 million investment has created over 900 jobs and benefited local businesses supplying raw materials and services.

“We are thought and execution leaders in operational efficiencies, and we made sure our production line goes beyond production numbers,” said Melkamu Abebe, General Manager of Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda. “This translates to shared opportunity across the value chain. It means job creation, with CCBU currently employing over 900 people. Additionally, the increased production significantly boosts local businesses supplying us with raw materials and services.”

Abebe emphasized the company’s commitment to Uganda’s development, stating, “This is one example of our ongoing journey to bring our products to consumers in new and dynamic ways. Demand for our products has increased across Uganda. So, we invest to ensure that we reach our customers and consumers with the best quality products available in the market.”

The production line is expected to contribute to Uganda’s industrialization goals, increasing the sector’s contribution to GDP and labor force share.

