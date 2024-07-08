KAMPALA – Old Mutual Life Assurance, a leading life assurance provider in the country, has launched a digital self-service portal called myOldMutual to enhance customer experience.

Richard Gatete Magarura, Head of Customer Experience said the portal seeks to enhance customer experience by providing a convenient, flexible, and transparent way for customers to access their policy information, premium statements, and payment information from anywhere, at any time.

“We believe in giving the customer very many options regarding payment of their premiums, given that the customer would want to pay through the bank, through mobile money, and through our different partners,” Magarura said during an interview conducted on Monday, July 8 at UAP Nakawa Biz Park.

The portal is secure, with two-factor authentication and encryption to protect customer data. Customers can sign up online and access their information using a password and one-time password sent to their registered phone number and email address.

“We have implemented multiple layers of authentication and security to protect our customers’ information. As a responsible business, we treat our customers’ information with the utmost confidentiality and only share it through authorized channels,” Magarura assured.

The company has seen significant adoption rates, with 250,000 customers accessing the portal in June alone. Most customers prefer digital communication, and the company is encouraging those without smartphones to access the web-based solution on computers or tablets.

“Today’s customer wants instant gratification, and our portal enables them to self-serve whenever they want,” Magarura said.

The benefits of the portal include convenience, flexibility, transparency, and accountability. Customers can update their beneficiary information and access their policy details without paperwork or manual intervention.

“Our goal is to provide transparency and ease of use, enabling our customers to manage their beneficiaries with confidence,” Magarura explained, adding that: “Old Mutual Life Assurance prioritizes customer needs and preferences, leveraging technology to provide value”

The portal bridges the digital gap, providing spontaneity and real-time access to information. The company aims to enhance the channel further, allowing customers to raise claims and access policy maturity benefits seamlessly.

“The digitization of services will lead to improved uptake and growth of the industry. Currently, insurance penetration in our region is low, around 2-4%, compared to other markets. This is due to a lack of trust, which is the biggest factor. Our customers need to trust us to bear their risks and pay their claims,” Magarura said.

Building trust through transparency and accountability will increase customer confidence and uptake, according to Magarura.

“As customers trust us more, they will be keen on paying premiums on time, communicating with us, and referring their family and friends,” he said.

The myOldMutual portal is a significant step towards enhancing customer experience and increasing insurance uptake in the country. With its user-friendly interface, secure authentication, and convenient features, the portal is poised to revolutionize the life assurance industry.

“We are committed to continuous improvement and encourage all our customers to explore the portal and discover its benefits for themselves,” Magarura said.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

