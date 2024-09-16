KIGALI, Rwanda – Heifer International, a global development organization dedicated to eradicating hunger and poverty, has announced the expansion of its Mechanization for Africa Initiative to Rwanda. This initiative aims to boost productivity and income for smallholder farmers in collaboration with the Government of Rwanda and Hello Tractor, a leading agricultural technology company.

The Mechanization for Africa Initiative is a continent-wide program designed to transform agricultural practices for smallholder farmers. By introducing modern mechanization technologies and innovative financing models, the initiative seeks to reduce manual labor burdens, increase productivity, and create jobs for young people.

In Rwanda, the initiative is being rolled out in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources and Hello Tractor. This partnership combines the government’s expertise in agricultural development with Heifer International’s experience in community-driven development and Hello Tractor’s innovative technology solutions.

The initiative’s expansion to Rwanda builds on successful implementations in Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda, demonstrating Heifer International’s commitment to community-driven development across Africa. The Rwanda expansion is tailored to local needs, leveraging broader insights from the continent-wide program.

Key Components of the Initiative

Tractor Financing: Fifteen tractors will be delivered to farmers under a flexible pay-as-you-earn model, allowing repayment over five years.

Maintenance and Support Hub: A dedicated hub in Kayonza District will provide maintenance and support services for tractor owners.

Training and Capacity Building: Farmers will receive training on tractor operation, maintenance, and agricultural best practices.

Innovative Financing Model: The pay-as-you-go financing model, developed by Hello Tractor, facilitates easier access to essential equipment for smallholder farmers.

Impact and Achievements

125,501 smallholder farmers reached

56,008 hectares cultivated

160 tractors financed and deployed

2,464 direct jobs created

31% women financed

“Smallholder farmers are the backbone of Africa’s food systems, contributing up to 80 percent of food production in sub-Saharan Africa,” said Surita Sandosham, President and CEO of Heifer International.

“By introducing mechanization tailored to local needs, we seek to partner with governments to reduce the burdens of manual labor-particularly for women and the elderly-while boosting productivity for farmers, job creation for young people, and food security in the country.”

“Farmers are our livelihood’s source; we must support them. Let’s work together to transform agriculture. Entrepreneurs, seize this opportunity, learn to use tractors, and support farmers in your communities and across Rwanda,” said Hon. Minister Eric Rwigamba, Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

The Mechanization for Africa Initiative is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration in transforming agricultural practices for smallholder farmers. By working together, Heifer International, the Government of Rwanda, and Hello Tractor aim to enhance the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, create jobs, and promote food security in Rwanda.

