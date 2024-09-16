In times of illiteracy and the lack of an education, there are a few pinnacles of hope within the community that stand as a testament to the fight to combat such societal ailments. Literacy Aid Uganda is one of such pinnacles of hope.

Throughout the past two decades, the organization has served thousands of illiterate Ugandans, specifically women, children, and senior citizens through literacy education, agricultural education, gender-based violence programs, and through their small elderly care center which they seek to expand into a full facility within the next decade.

Founder Irene Mondo has been a strong testament to the lack of education in rural communities all over Uganda, and has since her childhood dedicated her life to serving fellow Ugandans.

Director Anish Shekar works closely with Mondo to coordinate their scholarship program in their village, and leads healthcare projects on a global scale in Uganda to improve the inadequate access women have to menstrual health supplies, and other medical supplies.

“There is still a lot of work to be done within the community” Anish says. But he remains hopeful that in the near future, they will be able to raise enough money from their donors to construct a full-fledged medical facility and care center for the elderly that they serve, and so far, have raised thousands of dollars to do so.

The organization is always looking for new volunteers of all backgrounds, and those that are passionate about solving the inadequacies that the organization strives to address.

