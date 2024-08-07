KAMPALA – The Ministry of Education and Sports has invited applications from suitably qualified Ugandan scholars to pursue studies at PhD and Masters in UK Universities for the 2025/2026 Academic Year to be awarded by the Commonwealth Scholarships Commission (CSC).

The fields to be applied for are PhD Level Priority Fields (15 Slots):

Health Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Computer Sciences, Climate Change and Special Needs Education, and

Master’s Level Priority Fields (20 Slots):

Health Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Computer Sciences, Climate Change, and International Relations.

Important Instructions:

a) Prospective applicants must visit the Ministry of Education and Sports website on www.education.go.ug to find the detailed advertisement, the application procedure and how to submit the application. Pay special attention to the General Eligibility Criteria as well as the criteria for the respective level of study to be applied for.

b) The Closing date for receiving applications is 2nd September 2024.

c) The shortlist will be displayed on the Ministry of Education and Sports website www.education.go.ug on Tuesday 10th September 2024, inviting the shortlisted persons to a face-to-face interview at a date to be communicated.

