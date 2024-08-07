KAMPALA – In preparation for the 2025/2026 General Elections, the Electoral Commission has begun conducting an exercise to demarcate electoral areas for representation at Local Governments in the cities and districts of Uganda, where new Sub counties/Towns and Parishes/Wards were created after the 2020/2021 General Elections.

The demarcation of Local Government Council electoral areas is the process of drawing and defining the boundaries of areas of representation for Directly-elected Councilors and Women Councilors forming ½ of Local Government Councils.

Running from 6th-16th August 2024, the exercise shall ensure that each basic unit of representation (Sub-county, Town, Division, Parish/Ward) is represented in the respective Local Government by at least one person, hence fair and effective representation in Local Governments, said Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon – Chairperson, Electoral Commission.

He explained that the necessity to demarcate electoral areas has arisen out of;

Creation of new Sub-counties/Towns with the following effects:

a) Councils have to be formed for the first time;

b) Representation of the Sub-counties/Towns in the District/City councils; and

c) Impact on the original local council(s) where the new unit has been curved from.

Creation of new Parishes/Wards affecting representation at the Municipality and Sub- county/Town/Municipal Division levels;

Increase in population of Sub-counties/Towns/Municipal Divisions and Parishes/Wards; and,

Revision of the population quotas under Section 108 of the Local Governments Act, CAP 243.

“The demarcation of electoral areas is a critical process for maintaining democratic representation and fairness in elections. The Commission, therefore, appeals to all members of the public to cooperate with the respective election officials in this matter and participate effectively for a better electoral process.”

