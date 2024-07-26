KAMPALA – The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has asked all Heads of Centres to incorporate key messages on HIV/AIDS during the briefing of all candidates for the July/August 2024 examinations series scheduled for 2nd August, 2024 to ensure a healthy human capital.

In a letter to the Heads of Centres, Onesmus Oyesigye, Board Executive Secretary noted that it is their dedication to promoting a healthy nation, and they recognize HIV/AIDS as a significant threat to human capital development and human well-being.

“In pursuit of implementing the Government of Uganda’s intervention on HIV/AIDS, and in line with Guidelines for Multi-sectorial HIV/AIDS mainstreaming in Uganda, February 2018 under the “Presidential Fast track initiative on ending HIV and AIDS in Uganda by 2030,” urging various stakeholders to play a role in creating awareness on HIV/AIDS, it is important as a key player in the skills development agenda to give information to all candidates on how to stay healthy and free from HIV/AIDS.”

Oyesigye noted that since the majority of their candidates are the youth, there is a need to create awareness of prevention, care, treatment, and social support for persons living with HIV/AIDS.

“A copy of the message delivered to candidates on HIV/AIDS shall be enveloped with the report submitted to UBTEB by the Area coordinator fully signed by the Head of the Institution and HIV/AIDS facilitator.”

