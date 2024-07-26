KAMPALA, UGANDA – Equity Bank has launched an innovation hub to train and mentor 40 exceptional university students in app development, technology challenges, and groundbreaking ideas. The six-month incubation program aims to boost productivity and creativity among the scholars, who will later join 400 other Equity Leaders Program scholars from across the region in Nairobi, Kenya for further training.

The initiative is part of Equity Group’s Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP) to digitize value chains for 100 million customers, requiring a pool of skilled technical talent and innovators. The scholars will be trained by E&M Technology, a software development company founded and run by Equity Leader Program alumni.

“Equity has taken a step to equip the younger generation with technology and innovative skills to solve future banking sector challenges in Uganda and Africa,” said Anthony Kituuka, Managing Director of Equity Bank. “In a world where technology is solving everyday complex life challenges and enabling development, individuals must stay ahead of the curve and continually enhance their skills to adapt to the rapidly changing global dynamics.”

The Equity Leaders Program (ELP) has benefited over 24,000 scholars across East Africa since its establishment in 1998, aiming to create a community of transformative leaders driving sustainable economic growth and social progress in Africa.

This program will not only enhance the scholars’ technical skills but also empower them to drive innovation and transformation in the banking sector and beyond.

