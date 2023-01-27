Education Minister Janet Museveni and Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) have released the 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (2022 PLE) results from State House, Nakasero.

This is the first set of exams to be released by the authorities.

The examinations body announced that students will be able to access the results by SMS on their phones or via the internet.

How do I check results on Phone?

You can get the 2022 PLE Results for any candidate in a few simple steps.

In your message box, type PLE <space> INDEX NUMBER and send it to 6600.

For example, to check the results of the candidate with index number 654321/001, in your message box, type PLE 654321/001 AND SEND TO 6600.

You will receive an SMS at a cost of UGX 500 per candidate.

For School administrations, UNEB officials explained that results will be uploaded on the examination centre portals to enable schools to download the results as they are officially released.

PLE was conducted on November 8th and 9th, 2022, with a total of 832,810 candidates registered from 14,153 examination centers.

51.9 percent of the total registered candidates were females and 48.1 percent were males.

583,769 were funded under the Universal Primary Education-UPE program, and 249,041 were non-UPE candidates.

