Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released the 2022 Primary Leaving Examination, showing overall that more pupils qualified to join post-primary institutions than the previous year.

A total of 832,654 candidates from 14,691 centres (schools) registered for PLE in 2022 compared to 749,761 in 2020. Of this number, 583,768 (70.1%) from 11,306 centres were Universal Primary Education (UPE) beneficiaries, and 248,982 (29.9%) of the candidates were Non-UPE.

The proportion of candidates benefitting from the Universal Education programme has increased by 1.7 per cent.

Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni received the PLE results at State House Nakasero on Friday afternoon.

In 2022, analysis by gender shows that 400,100 (48.1%) boys were registered compared to 432,554 (51.9%) girls, indicating that more girls than boys completed the Primary Education cycle. This has been the trend in the last six years.

The Board registered 2,436 learners with Special Needs of various categories, including the blind, the deaf, the physically handicapped, and the dyslexics, compared to 1,599 in 2020. This is an increase of 52.3%, the largest rate of increase ever. Of these, 1,153 (47.3%) are females and 1,283 (52.7%) are males.

A total of 1,609 of the candidates needed specialized assistance such as the provision of braille, sign language interpreters, transcribers, and physical support (amanuensis).

