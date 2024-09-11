KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni honored the late Gen. Aronda Nyakairima at the inaugural 2024 Kampala Defence and Security Expo, praising his exceptional discipline, organizational skills, and dedication. Museveni acknowledged Gen. Aronda’s crucial role in the early resistance movement and his contributions to the UPDF’s success.

The expo, held under the theme “Celebrating the Life of Hon. Gen. Aronda Nyakairima,” recognized his legacy as a paragon of revolutionary sacrifice, pan-Africanism, patriotism, courage, and an accomplished freedom fighter. The event aimed to reflect on Gen. Aronda’s achievements and the values he embodied, inspiring future generations to appreciate the value of dedicated service to the country.

Museveni emphasized the importance of continuing Gen. Aronda’s initiatives, such as the Wazalendo program, which has significantly benefited soldiers. He also highlighted the need to improve barracks conditions, educational facilities, and health units to strengthen the UPDF.

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, paid tribute to Gen. Aronda, highlighting his profound impact on Uganda’s stability and security. He praised Gen. Aronda’s resilience and dedication, particularly in Somalia and as Minister of Internal Affairs. Gen. Kainerugaba noted that Gen. Aronda’s leadership and reforms have left a lasting impact on both the defence forces and civil administration, exemplifying selfless service to the country.

The Minister of State for Defence in charge of Veteran Affairs, Hon. Huda Oleru Abason, emphasized the importance of preserving the legacies of national heroes to instill national values and foster a culture of selfless service. She noted that Gen. Aronda is celebrated for his significant role in Uganda’s security, political, social, and economic development.

The event featured lectures and discussions led by eminent personalities, aiming to inspire exemplary leadership and dedicated service to the nation. Attendees included high-ranking officials, retired generals, and Gen. Aronda’s family.

In his keynote address, President Museveni also acknowledged the contributions of other early combatants, including David Tinyefuuza, Magara, Elly Tumwine, Tumukunde Henry, and Sande Mukulu. He emphasized the importance of continuing initiatives started by Gen. Aronda, ensuring the UPDF remains dedicated and clean.

The expo, which started on September 10th and ended on September 12th, was held at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort as part of the Gen. Aronda Nyakairima Memorial Lecture.

