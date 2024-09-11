As the Democratic Party (DP) approaches its 70th anniversary in Ugandan politics, concerns about its legacy and future under the leadership of Nobert Mao have grown. Once a dominant force, DP now faces internal divisions, leadership questions, and a fragile reputation. Some members argue that the party has lost its way, citing Mao’s 15-year leadership and alignment with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) as key factors.

Critics believe Mao’s leadership has weakened the party, making it vulnerable in a competitive political landscape. Founded in 1954, DP was initially a beacon for young Baganda Catholics, opposing the Buganda Lukiiko’s dominance. However, its ideals seem to have been eroded over time.

Mao defends his leadership, pointing to efforts to stay relevant in an NRM-dominated environment. Supporters like DP Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde see the NRM alignment as a strategic move for dialogue on Uganda’s future. However, others view the deal as a final blow, accusing Mao of using DP for personal gain.

The party’s history shows resilience, particularly under Paul Ssemogerere’s leadership. However, Mao’s tenure has seen growing dissatisfaction, with calls for his resignation increasing. The internal crisis raises questions about DP’s ability to compete in future elections. Analysts argue that new leadership and a clear vision are necessary for DP to remain relevant.

Despite criticism, Mao remains defiant, emphasizing his commitment to DP and its values. However, the question remains whether DP can overcome its divisions and re-establish itself as a formidable force in Ugandan politics. As the party prepares for its next chapter, all eyes will be on its ability to address its leadership vacuum and rise from its current struggles.

