Uganda Airlines has commenced scheduled services to Lusaka, Zambia, and Harare, Zimbabwe, effective September 25, 2024. The four-times-weekly flights will connect East Africa to Southern Africa and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to return to Zambia and Zimbabwe, nations with strong historical and cultural ties to Uganda. These routes demonstrate our commitment to enhancing travel options, providing safe, affordable, and reliable air transport services to connect the continent,” said Uganda Airlines CEO, Ms. Jenifer Bamuturaki.

The CRJ 900-LR fleet, recognized as Africa’s youngest aircraft fleet by Ch-Aviation, will operate the services. Travel time between Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe will be reduced by over six hours, eliminating lengthy layovers.

“These flights cater to passengers terminating in Uganda and those connecting to our network, including Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Bujumbura, Dubai, Mogadishu, Johannesburg, Mombasa, Mumbai, Lagos, Abuja, Juba, and Kinshasa,” Ms. Bamuturaki added.

The inaugural flight UR 720 departed Entebbe at 10:00 am, arriving in Lusaka at 11:45 am, and then proceeding to Harare at 12:30 pm.

The Uganda delegation aboard the flight was led by the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the Hon. Matia Kasaija received by Museba Frank Tayali the Minister of Transport and Logistics of the Republic of Zambia.

Speaking to the media in Entebbe before take-off, High Commissioner of Uganda to Zambia, Amb. Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye, flanked by MoFA’s Head of Regional Economic Cooperation, Amb. Richard Kabonero, said that the new route not only symbolizes the historical bonds of the three countries but also represents “a strategic move to enhance social and cultural exchange leading to the boosting of business cooperation.”

Kasaija, who led Uganda’s delegation on the inaugural flight, encouraged the spirit of “Africanisation”, which should promote “oneness” among Africans with the aim of growing economies together.

“Air travel bridges distances and is even more important in Africa, where alternative means of transport to connect the continent are lacking,” he said, adding that it was his hope to see an improved balance of trade between the three countries. “It is my hope that improved air connectivity between our countries will support a vibrant travel market that facilitates better business, trade and tourism linkages between Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe”.

In Lusaka, Mr. Museba welcomed the commencement of flights from Entebbe as an important milestone in the Zambian aviation industry further reaffirming that Zambia recognizes Uganda as a key strategic partner in promoting economic development, trade and investment between the people of the two nations.

“The commencement of flights will enhance the already existing business linkages and create opportunities to promote tourism, trade and foreign direct investments in Zambia and Uganda,” he said.

In their remarks at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, both High Commissioners Paul Amoru (Uganda) and Winpeg Moyo (Zimbabwe) said the flight would be a boost for the promotion of people to people bonds as well as the regions broader integration efforts. “As members of the East African Community and the South African Development Community, Uganda and Zimbabwe are working towards enhanced connectivity that fosters economic growth and development,” said Amb. Moyo.

With Lusaka and Harare added to its network, Uganda Airlines now serves 16 destinations, completing its initial route expansion ahead of further growth beyond Africa.

