KAMPALA, UGANDA – President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Frank Nyakaana Rusa as the new acting Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), replacing Dorothy Kisaka who was dismissed alongside her deputy Eng. David Luyimbazi and Dr. Daniel Okello, Director of Public Health, following the tragic Kiteezi landfill incident that claimed over 30 lives.

Frank Rusa, a seasoned legal professional and leader with over 20 years of experience in governance, law, and public service, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Rusa holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Makerere University, a postgraduate diploma from the Law Development Centre in Kampala, and a Master of Public Administration degree from Harvard University. His impressive educational background is complemented by his extensive experience in leadership positions.

Prior to his appointment, Rusa served as Executive Secretary of the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD), a platform uniting leaders of Uganda’s parliamentary parties. In this capacity, he facilitated crucial discussions among presidents and secretaries general of political parties to build consensus on pertinent issues.

Rusa also worked as Country Representative of the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD), promoting dialogue among and between political actors for consensus building on matters of national development and peaceful co-existence. Additionally, he served as Programme Manager for Deepening Democracy at the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), the largest multi-donor fund dedicated to supporting democratic governance in Africa.

Between 2003 and 2006, Rusa headed the Legal and Public Relations Department at the Uganda Electoral Commission, playing a critical role in guiding the institution and the Government of Uganda in its transition from “no party” politics to multiparty politics in 2005.

Rusa’s expertise extends to facilitating high-level dialogues, leading civic engagement initiatives, and community organizing and team building. His commitment to advancing democratic governance and human rights is evident in his previous roles.

In 2012, Rusa attended the prestigious Draper-Hills Democracy fellowship at Stanford University. He was also a Reagan-Fascell Democracy Fellow at the National Endowment for Democracy in 2013.

As KCCA’s acting Executive Director, Rusa will steer the Authority forward during this challenging period, addressing the issues leading to the Kiteezi landfill tragedy and ensuring the Authority’s effective operation. His appointment is effective immediately, and he will hold the position until a substantive office holder is appointed.

Rusa’s terms include submitting quarterly reports to the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, as well as the Minister in charge of KCCA. With his impressive background and expertise, Frank Rusa is well-equipped to lead KCCA towards a more positive and productive future.

