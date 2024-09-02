The state has concluded investigations into the case against Achileo Kivumbi, the head of security at the National Unity Party (NUP) headquarters.

Kivumbi 42, is on remand on charges of unlawful possession of defense stores.

He has appeared today before the General Court Martial chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe who has fixed his case for hearing on October 8 while his bail application for September 17.

The defense team, spearheaded by George Musisi, has requested that the court furnish them with all the evidence the prosecution plans to present during the trial, enabling them to prepare an effective defense strategy.

Following the court session, Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, expressed that they continue to object to the military court’s jurisdiction over civilians, citing the Constitutional Court’s ruling that such practices are unlawful.

“The military court is hesitant to transfer cases to civilian courts, where suspects can be released on bail, and instead seeks to subdue them into accepting plea deals in exchange for their freedom. We eagerly await the Supreme Court’s decision on the appeal challenging the Constitutional Court’s ruling, allowing us to move forward ,” Ssenyonyi stated.

Kivumbi has so far denied the charges of illegally possessing defense stores, contrary to the UPDF Act.

Eyewitnesses reported that heavily armed individuals in a vehicle trailed Kivumbi, assaulted him, and forced him into a waiting car. The charge sheet alleges that Kivumbi was found with a pair of Lt Col pips, classified as defense stores, on August 3, 2024, two days after his arrest.

