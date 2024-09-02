KAMPALA – The Buganda Land Board (BLB), a professional body managing land and property in Buganda has appealed to bibanja owners across the kingdom to process certified land documents affirming their ownership and stay on the land.

This, according to Mr Simon Kabogoza Muwanga, the Chief Executive Officer BLB, will not only help the subjects avoid eviction but also save them from unnecessary lawsuits as many think the Kingdom’s land is free for all.

“There’s nowhere you’ll solve a land dispute without certified documents,” he said, adding; “The documents will speak for you wherever you go, whether in court or being dragged to court, what will be asked are the documents ascertaining your ownership.”

Mr Kabogoza was over the weekend speaking at the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Buganda Land Board held at Masulita where officials decried the increasing land woes in the Kingdom and the country at large.

The BLB boss explained that having the land board’s services extended to the subjects is intended to solve any land-related issues at the ground level. He urged the subjects to ensure that they get and document their true ownership, and shun the notion that the Kingdom land is free for all.

“I, therefore, ask us all to know that just as you own your land and can’t allow anyone to settle on it anyhow, so is the Kabaka’s land,” Kabogoza said. “Let’s all be on alert to guard our land, and to make use of the Buganda chiefs for consultation and advice on how to get certified as a Kibanja owner.”

Makindye Deputy RCC, Ms Katongole Kobusingye reiterated the government’s commitment to work hand in hand with the Kabaka to solve the ever-increasing impasse on land matters.

“I urge you all to fulfil your obligations as land owners. Remit your Busuulu if you fail to secure lease ownership,” Ms Kobusingye remarked, emphasizing the Kabaka doesn’t evict anyone for as long they legalize their stay on the land.

The Busiro County Chief, Owek Charles Kiberu Kisiiriza applauded the Buganda Land Board for the cordial relationship with the Kingdom chiefs at various levels in managing and guarding the Kabaka’s land.

The 30th-anniversary activities climaxed with a health camp where hundreds of residents underwent various health and medical checkups.

