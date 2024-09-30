Over 70,000 people, including 100 pastors, gathered at the Busan Andrew Education Center on September 29, 2024, for Shincheonji, Church of Jesus’s “2024 Shincheonji Revelation Fulfillment Evidence Conference.” Led by Chairman Man Hee Lee, the event demonstrated the strong enthusiasm for the revealed word.

Chairman Lee emphasized the importance of faith being in accordance with the Bible, stressing the need to understand the true meaning of the word and be created according to it. “Faith must be in accordance with the Bible,” he said. “We need to understand the true meaning of the word and be created according to that word.”

He highlighted the significance of prophecies and their fulfillment, stating, “The clear evidence to verify whether this word is correct is reality. We must examine whether the prophecies have actually been fulfilled.” Chairman Lee added, “It is recorded that the Book of Revelation will surely be fulfilled in due time. Therefore, I need to consider whether I can enter the promised salvation when this prophecy is fulfilled.”

Addressing the pastors, Chairman Lee said, “If you want to know the teachings of Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, I will send them to you one by one each month. We are all united in God and the Bible, and we must come together even more.” He emphasized unity among believers, saying, “We are believers in God, Jesus, and the Scriptures. Spiritually, we are one family, so let us love one another. I truly hope that will be the case.”

Pastor Hwang from an independent denomination noted, “Currently, 70% of churches in Korea do not have Sunday schools. If the Korean church seeks to grow, the word of God, the truth, must come alive.” He remarked, “Looking at Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, it is uniquely thriving within the declining Christian churches. I, too, see possibilities and hope as I study the revealed word.”

Pastor Choi, affiliated with the Presbyterian Church, expressed, “Hearing the Chairman’s words transformed my mind, which was filled with question marks about the prophecies, into exclamation marks.” He added, “I now have a strong desire to learn more, and I hope that more pastors can experience the revival of their passion like I have.”

Other pastors shared testimonies, including, “I want to quickly share the inspiration I’ve received with my fellow pastors” and “Every time I hear the word, I feel deeply moved.” Pastor Choi also stated, “Hearing the revealed word firsthand has sparked a greater desire to learn.”

A representative of Shincheonji, Jesus Church stated, “We believe this seminar has opened up opportunities for fellowship among pastors.” They added, “If we communicate and unite based on the Bible, it will positively impact not only the harmony within the religious community but also society at large.”

The conference featured a parade with folk music troupes and marching bands, entertaining citizens and generating interest in the event. A livestream on YouTube recorded over 73,300 views.

This seminar follows Shincheonji’s ongoing nationwide Word Seminars, which have continued since the church’s founding in 1984. To date, 727 churches in South Korea and 13,053 churches from 84 countries have signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with Shincheonji, Church of Jesus. Additionally, 1,671 churches from 43 countries have joined Shincheonji, Church of Jesus and changed their church signboards.

A citizen attending the event praised the organizers, saying, “It’s amazing to see so many people gathering with one heart within a church.” They added, “Especially, the positive attitudes of the attendees and the orderly conduct impressed me. I was also pleased to see how cleanly the trash was handled.”

