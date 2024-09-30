The minister of lands, housing and urban development, Judith Nabakooba has warned village chairpersons to desist from aiding the prevalent cases of land grabbing in their different communities.

She noted that some chairpersons, connive with land grabbers and leave them to operate with impunity in their areas without respecting bonafide and lawful occupants on the land.

This, according to Nabakooba derails government’s efforts of poverty alleviation as people cannot effectively use their land to develop themselves through the different government programmes.

Ms Nabakooba emphasised this, citing Kiteredde village land dispute in Kakiri town council, Wakiso District where unknown goons descended on seven acres of land belonging to 80-year-old Mangadalena Nakyazze, and sprayed her crops with dangerous chemicals.

“I condemn the acts of chairpersons engaging in land grabbing because they vetted you to power to protect your residents,” she said during the meeting on September 28, directing Kakiri Police Division Commander to take the village chairperson to make a police statement.

The destroyed crops during last week incident included an acre of cucumber, maize, beans and a cassava plantation.

Additionally, the minister instructed the DPC to hunt down the vice chairperson of the village who is reportedly on the run, together with suspects to charge them and have justice served to the affected family.

“Let the chairperson take care of these people in form of food because they have nothing to eat . It is sad that the leaders allowed a section of people to deprive others of their peace through such actions,” she said.

Ms Nakyazze told the minister that their land issue started way back during the post guerilla war period after President Museveni made his way to State House.

“My father bought this plot (Kibanja) in 1942 and we had a very good cordial relationship with the then landlord but the current landlords are terrorizing us,” she said.

She revealed that her plot sits on Block 191 on plots 132 and 133 in Busiro County with three landlords, whom she does not know their identities.

“The chairperson told us landlords wanted to do boundary opening on this land but they had never introduced themselves to us the bibanja holders until now.”

The 80-year-old appealed to the government for food relief noting that she does not even sleep in her house anymore as goons have on several occasions promised to raid it.

Mr Abubaker Siryegaana, a resident of Kiteredde, accussed the area chairperson for being the kingpin of land grabbing in their area. He said the chairperson is a land dealer and once she likes a piece of land, she has to take it by all means.

“On several occasions, even her vice has been spotted in different land wrangles.”

Ms Beatrice Nakate, another resident in the area shared that most areas around Kakiri are dealing with the menace of land grabbers and living in fear of possible evictions.

Ms Katushabe denied involving in any cases of land grabbing in Kakiri saying she is a born of the village and there is no way she would connive to terrorise her community.

In response, the minister promised to convene a barazar and educate the communities about their land rights. She also cautioned landlords against coercing tenants to offer them part of their plots, promising titles.

“No one should force you, if you do not want your plots to be taken, stand your ground and defend it,” she said, urging residents to use public offices in the area to have their issues resolved amicably.

