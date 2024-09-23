NAKASEKE – The Ugandan Police Force has recorded a significant victory in the fight against crime, recovering a stolen cash box containing 9 million shillings in Nakaseke District. This accomplishment underscores the effectiveness of the police force’s swift response and cutting-edge investigative techniques.

On September 21, 2024, Bogere Jamada reported a burglary incident to Kiwoko Police Station, stating that a savings cash box had been stolen from Bwera Mpindi village, Kisoka Parish, Kikamulo Sub-County, Nakaseke District. The stolen cash box contained 9 million shillings.

Promptly responding to the report, the police deployed their skilled police dog, Scooby, to track down the suspects. Scooby’s keen senses led officers to the door of Mukanga Abdu, a key suspect in the theft.

Further investigation revealed that Mukanga Abdu had hidden the stolen cash box at the residence of Sekasi Adam, a friend and accomplice. Police searched the safe and found it untouched, with all the cash still inside.

Three individuals including Mukanga Abdu, Sekasi Adam, and Godfrey Ondama (a friend of Sekasi) have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The suspects are currently awaiting court proceedings and will face charges related to theft and conspiracy.

Rusoke Kituuma, Police Spokesperson, commended the swift response of the Kiwoko Police Station and the invaluable assistance of police dog Scooby.

“This successful recovery demonstrates our commitment to protecting citizens’ property and combating crime. We urge the public to continue reporting incidents promptly, enabling us to take swift action.”

