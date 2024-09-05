Myko Ouma a renowned figure in Uganda’s contemporary music, and guitarist together with his band on 3rd September 2024 put up a thrilling performance at the Absa 2024 Pro-Am golf tournament prize-giving ceremony at Entebbe Golf Club

The band started entertaining guests as early as 7:20 pm, and the entertained guests would visibly be seen singing along with the band. Clad in a white kitenge shirt, kangaroo cap, and black trousers, Ouma at the start of performing said: “Old-school music lovers. Enjoy.”

At the end of the evening, the winners in different categories were announced, and the top ten won the opportunity to play in the 2025 Magical Kenya Open courtesy of Absa Bank Uganda.

Ten slots in the Magical Kenya Open have been made available to the top ten players in the professional and amateur categories that played in the Absa Pro-Am. However, the selected professionals will need to still qualify as per the Magical Kenya Open selection criteria. Any of the slots allocated to professionals that are not utilised will be given to the next best amateur golfers.

In addition, the top three professional winners from the tournament received a total of UGX8 million in cash prizes.

The announcement was made by the bank’s Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Michael Segwaya. He said:

“We are driven by the desire to be a force for good in the community and this support will provide our Ugandan players the opportunity to enhance their skill and gain international exposure by participating in the prestigious Magical Kenya Open. This opportunity has over the years contributing to elevating our golf players and unlocking opportunities for growth. Our efforts have paid off over the years reflected by wins like Ronald Rugumayo making history to become the first Ugandan player to make the cut for the DP World Tour owing to Absa’s support.”

