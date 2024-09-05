Uganda is at a critical point where the lack of clear and credible communication from the government is fuelling public distrust. Too many citizens feel excluded from key decisions, leading to confusion, incomplete information, and dangerous speculation—what some would call “Chinese whispers.” This has left many Ugandans convinced that their government is not only corrupt but actively working against their interests, with some believing that it is intent on making everyone poor.

Consider the recent opening of China Town in Kampala, which has caused considerable debate. Many believe President Museveni is prioritising foreign traders, especially the Chinese, at the expense of local businesses. Rumours are circulating that government officials may have personal stakes in these ventures, and that this is part of a broader economic war against Ugandan traders. But is this the truth, or just the result of half-baked information and an absence of platforms for real dialogue? Similarly, the government’s new policy on coffee farmer registration has triggered suspicion.

Let’s address this coffee issue. The new policy is not a deliberate ploy to impoverish farmers. In fact, it is part of Uganda’s obligation to meet the European Union’s deforestation-free regulations (EUDR), which now affect coffee-producing countries like Vietnam, Ethiopia, and Guatemala. These countries, like Uganda, must ensure that coffee exports to the EU are traceable and not linked to deforestation. Far from being a domestic policy to punish farmers, this regulation is driven by external forces, and other nations are facing similar challenges. Rather than spreading rumours, Ugandans should take note of how these countries are responding and working with their governments to comply or not.

The core issue here is not just the policy but the failure to communicate its purpose. The government has done little to explain why this change is necessary and what it means for the coffee sector. Without a reliable channel to engage with the public, citizens are left to speculate, deepening the mistrust. Some now believe that simply changing the government will resolve their problems, but this is a dangerous illusion. These economic policies are largely dictated by global actors beyond Uganda’s direct control.

Ugandans must recognise that the true enemy is not their fellow citizens or even their government, but external forces driving these economic constraints. Infighting only serves to benefit these invisible powers. This is why I often reference the Traoré Model from Burkina Faso. Though Captain Ibrahim Traoré is dismissed by some as a “junta,” he has earned widespread support by speaking directly to the grassroots and making them aware of the real causes of their problems. He understood that transparency and public involvement were crucial.

Ugandans also need to look beyond the immediate national issues and engage with broader economic frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which has the potential to create real opportunities. Too often, we focus on internal conflicts, losing sight of how these global frameworks impact us. How many Ugandans are even aware of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its agenda? Have they considered the phrase “you’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy”? This is not a conspiracy theory but a vision being promoted by a global elite, including heads of governments. Their policies will inevitably trickle down through national institutions—and Uganda is no exception.

The public’s suspicions are understandable, but the government must take responsibility for its poor communication. If the state wants to build trust, it must engage the people, creating platforms for real dialogue. Uganda’s citizens, in turn, need to recognise that many of their challenges come from global forces, not just local mismanagement. Only by working together can we find solutions that uplift the nation rather than allowing external pressures to divide us.

Ciao

Author

Gertrude Kamya Othieno

Political Sociologist in Social Development

(Alumna – London School of Economics/Political Science)

Email: gkothieno@gmail.com

MOTTO – JUSTICE AND EQUALITY FOR ALL

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

