The Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled October 1, 2024, to deliver its ruling on MP Paul Akamba’s application to nullify his corruption trial, citing allegations of torture and human rights violations.

Justice Lawrence Gidudu made the decision after considering arguments from Akamba’s lawyers and the Attorney General’s Chambers. Akamba claims that on June 14, 2024, unknown gunmen re-arrested him despite being granted bail, taking him to Kireka Police Station where he was allegedly assaulted and detained for seven days in an ungazetted facility.

In contrast, the Attorney General asserts that Akamba was protected from anti-corruption protesters and taken to Kireka for safe custody. They also argue that sections of the Human Rights Enforcement Act cited by Akamba are unconstitutional and undermine judicial independence.

Additionally, Justice Gidudu ordered Akamba’s co-accused MPs, Yusuf Mutembule and Cissy Namujju, to appear on October 1 instead of September 30. The prosecution alleges that the MPs sought a 20% bribe from Uganda Human Rights Commission Chairperson Mariam Wangadya in exchange for influencing budget decisions, charges which the accused MPs deny.

