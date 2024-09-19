Blankets and Wine Kampala is excited to announce this year’s edition, which brings an international and local music experience, fashion, food, family-friendly activities, and craft markets.

Revelers will experience an exciting evening at Lugogo Grounds on September 29 on two stages with the finest selection of local and international artists known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping sounds.

The Blankets Stage will feature live performances from Andereya Baguma, BLU 3,Karun, Sun El Musician X Simmy, Joshua Baraka, Mootownoh & Kivumbi King. The Onja Onja Stage features Etania, Flo Moon, R3ign Drops, Masaka Masaka and That Guy Em on the decks.

Afsa Umutesi, the head producer of the Kampala edition said the upcoming edition is shaping up to be their most diverse and exciting yet.

He revealed that the edition will feature a mix of established legends and rising stars, making the day worthwhile for everyone.

Blankets and Wine is a festival focused on providing an in-city festival experience with an unforgettable music experience for music lovers of all ages.

“While a concert is a single, focused event featuring a specific artist or band, our festival is a multi-faceted experience. It’s a community gathering, a celebration of music, art, and culture. It is about creating a shared memory, an atmosphere transcending the individual acts on stage, ” head of Festivals, Justine Mbugua commented.

The festival will feature a dedicated family area that offers free admission to children between the ages of 0-12 as well as a variety of vendors ranging from food, drink, fashion, and craft. This edition promises attendees an experience worth reliving.

