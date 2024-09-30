MetropolitanRepublic Uganda has once again claimed the spotlight, this time at the African Marketing Confederation Awards in Mombasa, by winning the coveted Most Effective Campaign of the Year award for the Stanbic National Schools Championship (NSC) Season 9. This victory marks yet another major accolade for the agency, following a remarkable streak of wins last year, including being named Agency of the Year at the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS).

The Gold award recognizes the campaign that achieved the greatest business impact, backed by the strategic use of technology, data, and innovation. Speaking to PML Daily, MetropolitanRepublic Uganda’s (MRU) PR Manager, Peter Mwayi, stated that the Agency’s execution of the NSC campaign stood out for its seamless integration of storytelling, youth engagement, and a powerful digital campaign, generating 1.9 million reach and a weekly audience of 1 million viewers on a docu-series they built that ran every weekend on NBS TV.

The championship, a Corporate Social Investment initiative of Stanbic Bank Uganda and executed by Starhub Africa and MRU, outshone other strong campaigns like MiOne Product Launch which was also executed by MRU and took the silver award and Zimbabwe’s OK Grand Challenge which won Bronze at the awards.

“We developed a comprehensive storytelling strategy demonstrating how the championship aligns with the new curriculum while showcasing real-life success stories of past and present participants,” Mwayi explains, adding that the agency’s creative approach leveraged partnerships with the Ministry of Education, NBS, and school leaders to drive record participation, with more than 250 schools applying for the innovative challenge within just two weeks of the campaign’s launch.

The awards were received by Daniel Ogong, the head of Marketing at Stanbic Bank Uganda. He expressed pride in the team that showed commitment and innovation during the campaign.

MRU Managing Director Josephine Muvumba expressed unwavering confidence in her team, stating that she was confident she has the best team in the country.

The Agency’s win reaffirms its position as a leading force in Uganda’s advertising and marketing landscape, with a reputation for crafting campaigns that not only engage but also drive significant impact.

This achievement, coming just a year after the agency dominated the UMEAS and other awards, solidifies its standing as a creative powerhouse in Africa’s marketing industry.

