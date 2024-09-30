KAMPALA, UGANDA – Dr. Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, Member of Parliament for Mbarara North, Mbarara City, recently presented a heartfelt token of appreciation to his esteemed mentor, Dr. Elly Karuhanga.

The gift, an Oxford Dictionary of Law, represents Dr. Rukaari’s deep gratitude for Karuhanga’s invaluable guidance and profound impact on his career in politics, entrepreneurship, and culture.

Dr. Rukaari remarked, “I spent a lovely Sunday evening with Hon. Elly Karuhanga, affectionately known as ‘Rutarendeza.’ He’s one of my most respected mentors in politics, entrepreneurship, and culture. I gifted him the Oxford Dictionary of Law in recognition of his remarkable legal expertise.”

As a distinguished lawyer and entrepreneur, Karuhanga’s influence on Dr. Rukaari’s leadership has been significant. Karuhanga co-founded Kampala Associated Advocates and chairs the Uganda Chamber of Mines & Petroleum, demonstrating his vast expertise.

Dr. Rukaari, President of the Uganda National Chamber of Trade and Investment, acknowledged Karuhanga’s mentorship as pivotal in shaping his leadership. Dr. Rukaari’s notable roles include Chairman of the East African Procurement News Company Limited.

Karuhanga’s impressive achievements include serving as Founding Chairman of the Uganda Chamber of Mines & Petroleum, Chairman of the Private Sector Foundation, and Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles to Uganda.

This gesture underscores the importance of mentorship and recognition in fostering strong professional relationships.

