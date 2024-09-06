KAMPALA – The government has initiated an investigation into allegations of diplomatic passport fraud, following reports of unauthorized individuals possessing diplomatic passports.

According to sources within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the probe aims to uncover the extent of the fraud and identify those responsible for issuing the passports.

Minister for Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, confirmed the investigation, stating, “We take these allegations seriously and will leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth.”

The investigation comes after reports emerged of city businessman Rugiirwa Katatumba, son of the late businessman Bonney Katatumba Mwebesa, allegedly holding a diplomatic passport despite not being a diplomat.

Otafiire denied authorizing the issuance of a diplomatic passport to Katatumba, emphasizing that diplomatic passports are strictly issued to individuals serving in foreign service.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has clarified that only specific individuals, including government officials and recognized cultural leaders, are eligible for diplomatic passports.

The probe is expected to shed light on the authenticity of diplomatic passports held by individuals and ensure accountability in the issuance process.

The Directorate of Immigration and Citizenship Control (DICI) has announced plans to review all diplomatic passport applications to prevent similar incidents.

The government’s swift response to the allegations demonstrates its commitment to upholding the integrity of the passport issuance process and preventing fraud.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

