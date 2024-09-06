KAMPALA – Nina Interiors Limited, a leader in Uganda’s furniture industry for over 30 years, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new experiential center in Makindye, in partnership with global furniture manufacturer Sunon. This state-of-the-art center will showcase a wide range of innovative office, educational, and medical furniture designed to meet the evolving needs of customers.

The new experiential center, located at “ETHICC House in Makindye, symbolizes Nina Interiors’ commitment to excellence, teamwork, humility, integrity, and a customer-first approach. It represents a significant milestone in Nina’s journey to deliver exceptional quality and service. The center aims to provide a dynamic space where customers can explore, discover, and connect with Nina Interior’s offerings in a uniquely curated environment that highlights the craftsmanship and innovation that define the brand.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sunon, a globally recognized leader in furniture manufacturing, to bring the latest designs and innovations to Uganda,” said Ms. Patricia Karugaba, the Managing Director of Nina Interiors. “This partnership enables us to offer superior products and services to our clients, ranging from office and educational furniture to medical solutions, all while upholding our values and commitment to customer satisfaction.”

The launch event, attended by distinguished guests, partners, and members of the community, celebrated the collaborative efforts that made this project possible. Mr. Samwiri Njuki, the Board Chair expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the realization of this vision, emphasizing Nina Interiors’ dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. “As a sustainably conscious business in Uganda, we pledge our commitment to environmental sustainability and ethical business practices, which are crucial for the longevity of our company and the well- being of our community,” stated the Board Chair.

The guest of honor, Mr. Charles Ocici, Executive Director of Enterprise Uganda, praised Nina Interiors for its visionary and diligent management, which has withstood the test of time. He highlighted that the grand unveiling of the state-of-the-art experiential center is a testament to the founders’ dedication and discipline. “The experiential center transcends a traditional furniture showroom; it serves as an inspiring hub for innovative furniture ideas, thanks to the advanced capabilities of the facility,” he remarked. Mr. Ocici also commended Mrs. Alice Karugaba, the proprietor of Nina Interiors, for transforming the family business from a small shop into one of Uganda’s premier furniture and upholstery stores. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to Sunon Global for their belief in Nina’s vision, noting that their partnership is driving a strategic shift towards appreciating furniture designed to endure for generations.

Nina Interiors’ partnership with Sunon marks a new chapter in delivering world-class furniture solutions tailored to the Ugandan market. The experiential center will not only serve as a showroom but also as a hub for innovation, creativity, and collaboration, providing architects, interior designers, and procurement specialists with the resources they need to create customizable beautiful and functional spaces.

“We invite everyone to visit our new experiential center to experience firsthand the quality and innovation that Nina Interiors and Sunon bring to the market,” added the Managing Director. “This is more than a showroom; it is a space that embodies our mission to enhance everyday life through exceptional design and service.”

While at the event, Kevin Jia, Regional Director – International Business Division, remarked, “We are grateful to Nina Interiors for successfully introducing Sunon to the Ugandan market. As we move forward, Sunon is committed to continuously bringing innovative products, fresh concepts, and advanced office solutions to Uganda, enhancing the local market with our global expertise. Together with Nina Interiors, we eagerly anticipate expanding our presence and opening more stores in the future, providing our customers with unparalleled access to high-quality furniture and design solutions.”

Nina Interiors looks forward to welcoming customers and partners to ETHICC House in Makindye and is excited about the opportunities this new facility will bring to the community and beyond.

